Elden Ring New Footage Showcases More Magic Spells, Weapon Arts

New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing some more magic spells and more.

The new footage, which has been shared by StrayKurtis, also showcases some of the weapon arts that were included but went unused in the Closed Network Test build. You can take a look at the footage by going here.

Elden Ring is Now Going Gold During Taipei Game Show 2022

More Elden Ring footage has been shared in a more official capacity yesterday. From Software also confirmed that the game has now gone gold, and it will release as scheduled next month.

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.