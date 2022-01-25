Elden Ring New Footage Showcases More Magic Spells, Weapon Arts
New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing some more magic spells and more.
The new footage, which has been shared by StrayKurtis, also showcases some of the weapon arts that were included but went unused in the Closed Network Test build. You can take a look at the footage by going here.
More Elden Ring footage has been shared in a more official capacity yesterday. From Software also confirmed that the game has now gone gold, and it will release as scheduled next month.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
