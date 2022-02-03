Elden Ring New Gameplay Footage Showcases Powerful Area of Effect Spells and More
New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing some powerful spells and more.
The new footage, which has been shared online by StrayKurtis and collected on Reddit, showcases more spells that were included in the Closed Network Test build, but could not normally be used. Magic seems to have been improved quite a bit over Dark Souls III, so it will be interesting to see how viable it will be in the final game, compared to previous Souls games. You can find the footage here.
Elden Ring will bring the Souls series' formula to new heights with its open-world mechanics that will allow players to even avoid some of the most difficult combat encounters. According to Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game has been built with freedom as one of the main concepts, allowing the developer not only to give players more options but also to come up with some ruthless encounters.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip in Elden Ring. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
• Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others
In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter