Elden Ring New Gameplay Footage Showcases Powerful Area of Effect Spells and More

New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing some powerful spells and more.

The new footage, which has been shared online by StrayKurtis and collected on Reddit, showcases more spells that were included in the Closed Network Test build, but could not normally be used. Magic seems to have been improved quite a bit over Dark Souls III, so it will be interesting to see how viable it will be in the final game, compared to previous Souls games. You can find the footage here.

Elden Ring will bring the Souls series' formula to new heights with its open-world mechanics that will allow players to even avoid some of the most difficult combat encounters. According to Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game has been built with freedom as one of the main concepts, allowing the developer not only to give players more options but also to come up with some ruthless encounters.

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.