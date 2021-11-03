15-Minutes of Elden Ring Gameplay to be Streamed Tomorrow

Bandai Namco will be streaming 15-minutes of Elden Ring gameplay, the publisher has announced.

The news was announced through Twitter just now. According to the publisher, fans will be shown “a glimpse” of gameplay for the highly-anticipated title tomorrow at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT.

Join us for a 15-minute glimpse of #ELDENRING gameplay on November 4th at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT

Twitch: https://t.co/jFFOwDSEfr — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 3, 2021

Down below you’ll find the live stream, which will air 22 hours from now.

Developed by FromSoftware, Elden Ring launches globally across PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on February 25, 2022.

The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring. And become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring was officially announced during E3 2019. The game is set in a new world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. The game was recently delayed by another month.

“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the ELDEN RING mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration. The team is working hard to ensure that the world of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it.” Said Hidetaka Miyazaki, President of FromSoftware, Inc. and Game Director for ELDEN RING.

“Building the world of ELDEN RING with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat! The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what ELDEN RING has in store for them.” Said George R.R. Martin.