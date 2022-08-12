Elden Ring Early Build Complete With Debug Mode Showcased in New Livestream

An early build of the successful Elden Ring has been showcased in a new livestream, which highlights many of the changes that have been implemented in the final version of the game.

This early build has been showcased by well-known hacker Lance McDonald in an over four-hour long livestream that can be watched on Twitch. The hacker also managed to activate Debug Mode, which is used to showcase further some of the differences between this early version and the final release.

Speaking of changes, From Software has continued working on Elden Ring after its release back in February, introducing new features and making some balance changes for a more enjoyable experience., The game's latest patch, patch 1.06, introduced some multiplayer improvements, changes for select weapons and Ashes of War, and even some small performance improvements for the PC release.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.