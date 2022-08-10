Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Comparison Videos Highlight Small Performance Improvements on PC and More

New Elden Ring comparison videos that have been shared online confirm that patch 1.06 brought some changes outside of those listed in the official patch notes.

A new video shared by MxBenchmarkPC reveals that the latest patch for From Software's latest game brings small performance improvements, at least at 1080p resolution.

The Elden Ring patch 1.06 brought some important balance changes, such as tweaks to the Great Axe attack speed and changes to the Bloodhound Step and Quickstep Ashes of War and the Rivers of Blood katana. Videos shared by WaZeus, Gamers Cathedral, and Prizaa Gaming Channel highlight these changes by comparing the weapons and Ashes of War between different game versions.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the latest game by From Software by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.