Elden Ring Director Has No Idea Why the Game Was so Successful; Will Continue Making Games as He Always Did

Elden Ring director and Souls series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has no idea why From Software's latest game has been so successful, but such fantastic reception will not influence how he creates games.

As reported by IGN, speaking during a Q&A session after receiving the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia a few days ago, Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed he has no idea why the studio's latest game has been so successful compared to previous games. As such, he probably wouldn't be able to replicate what made Elden Ring the success it is. Even if he could, he feels it would be a bad idea.

"Honestly, I haven't analyzed it much. It’s true that sales were higher than those of our previous games, but I have no idea what the reason was. So even if I wanted to reproduce that success, I wouldn’t be able to."

"I try not to think about it too much, because I think it would be a bad idea to analyze it deeply and to consciously try to replicate it in another game"

Even if he has no idea why Elden Ring is so successful, Hidetaka Miyazaki is happy about how the game has been doing since its release earlier this year. Even so, he tries to avoid reading players' feedback as much as possible, as it would influence his future decisions as a developer.

"I can’t possibly listen to every single comment from our players, and if I only take on selected pieces of feedback, it might affect my future decisions as a developer, which I find rather unsettling. I know that I personally could not be fully objective, so I try to avoid being directly exposed to too many opinions."

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.