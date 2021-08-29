Elden Ring Co-Op Will Be Much Easier to Initiate, Says From Software
The Elden Ring co-op mode will be a lot easier to initiate, according to a recent preview. FromSoftware specifically told Gamereactor that the requirements have been 'drastically reduced' from having to use rare consumables in order to summon a friend, as was the case for previous Souls games. It is unclear whether you will be able to enter the Elden Ring co-op mode at will or only at specific places on the map, but this news should reassure those players who regularly struggle with FromSoftware's notoriously challenging games; with the help of up to two friends, everything should be easier, even though the Spirit Steed mount won't be available in multiplayer.
The Elden Ring co-op mode is also going to be a requirement for PvP invasions, as we recently learned. That is to say, players won't be able to invade solo adventurers, though FromSoftware is still keen to hear the community's feedback on this topic.
Elden Ring launches on January 21st, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
THE NEW FANTASY ACTION RPG.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
• Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others
In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.
