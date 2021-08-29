Elden Ring Co-Op Will Be Much Easier to Initiate, Says From Software

The Elden Ring co-op mode will be a lot easier to initiate, according to a recent preview. FromSoftware specifically told Gamereactor that the requirements have been 'drastically reduced' from having to use rare consumables in order to summon a friend, as was the case for previous Souls games. It is unclear whether you will be able to enter the Elden Ring co-op mode at will or only at specific places on the map, but this news should reassure those players who regularly struggle with FromSoftware's notoriously challenging games; with the help of up to two friends, everything should be easier, even though the Spirit Steed mount won't be available in multiplayer.

The Elden Ring co-op mode is also going to be a requirement for PvP invasions, as we recently learned. That is to say, players won't be able to invade solo adventurers, though FromSoftware is still keen to hear the community's feedback on this topic.

Elden Ring Sounds Increasingly Like a Dark Zelda: Breath of the Wild in New Previews

Elden Ring launches on January 21st, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.











