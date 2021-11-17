Elden Ring Closed Beta out of Bounds Videos Showcase Massive Bear Enemy, New Boss and More
New Elden Ring videos that have been shared online these past few days showcase content that was included in the closed beta but that was not normally accessible.
The first new video, shared by ramses1033 on YouTube as spotted by Kotaku, shows how it was possible to get out of bounds in the closed beta. The process was not simple, and it did require multiple attempts.
Two other videos, shared by AllisonByProxy, showcase some of the content that could be accessed by going out of bounds in the Elden Ring closed beta, such as a massive bear enemy and a never seen before boss, Crucible Knight Floh. You can check out the videos below.
Our own Kai had the chance to try out Elden Ring earlier this month, highlighting how the game, while not too different in feel from previous games developed by From Software, can still end up being the very best of the genre.
The mystery of Elden Ring is finally unleashed on the world and it won't be much longer for fans to take part in this weekend's network test. For some, Elden Ring may play it too close to From Software's lineage but for fans that are eager for Miyazaki and Martin's signature collaboration, Elden Ring represents the very best of the genre and I can't wait to see what other surprises the open-world holds.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X and Xbox One worldwide.
