Elden Ring Has Secretly Made Some of its Bosses Less Challenging

From Software has a well-earned reputation for punishing their players, but let it not be said that they don’t have at least a shred of mercy. Case in point, while FS didn’t include it in their patch notes (they have to protect their sadistic rep) the most recent Elden Ring update actually dials down the challenge of some of the game’s many bosses.

Specifically, it seems boss battles that task you with facing multiple enemies have been toned down, with players now less likely to be mobbed by multiple aggressive baddies at once. This was documented by YouTuber Illusory Wall, who found a number of other secret changes included in the latest Elden Ring update (Miyazaki really is addicted to secrets). Those who watch the video can learn some interesting things about changed enemy behaviour, that “50 hit” illusory wall people were talking about, and more. Check it out for yourself, below.

If you want the official word on the most recent Elden Ring update, you can get the full patch notes for ver. 1.04, right here. Haven’t tried out the game yet? It’s certainly worth the pain, as Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo spelled out in his rare 10 out of 10 review…

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. Elden Ring is not only the best action RPG developed by From Software but one of the best open-world titles ever made. A masterclass of game design, Elden Ring isn't just a game but an epic dark fantasy journey that no one will be able to forget for a very long time.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.