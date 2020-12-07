El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Steam Release Announced

El Shaddai Ascension of the Metatron, one of the most unique action games released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, is releasing on Steam sometime in the future.

Today, director Sawaki Takeyasu confirmed that he is currently working on a Steam port of the game. He also confirmed that this upcoming release will feature both English and Japanese audio and subtitles options.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron is among the most interesting action games released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, featuring a compelling story, a mix of 2D and 3D games' mechanics, and an innovative system called Zero HUD Player Feedback system that uses visual and audio cues to let players keep track of their current status.

Expect the unexpected. El Shaddai defies gaming convention by mixing a wide variety of game play styles including 2D side-scrolling action and 3D exploration.

Lose yourself in the compelling storyline based on the ancient apocryphal tome, The Book of Enoch, but told with a modern flare and uniquely artistic approach.

Innovative 'Zero HUD Player Feedback System' utilizes dynamic environment, character, and audio clues to keep the player engaged without cluttering the screen with extraneous indicators and information.

The three-button control system is simple to use yet surprisingly deep, delivering exhilarating, flowing action that allows both casual and hardcore players to enjoy the game at their own pace.

All weapons are forged from crystalline heavenly knowledge beyond the grasp of humanity and possess supernatural powers. Among them is the Arch, a holy blade with the hidden power to slice through anything.

El Shaddai Ascension of the Metatron is currently in development for Steam. A release date has yet to be confirmed.