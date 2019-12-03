EKWB Announces sTR4 Velocity Water blocks With Support For 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs

EK announced the Velocity sTR4 series water blocks that are specifically designed for HEDT AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors are compatible with all newly released AMD TRX40 based motherboards equipped with socket sTRX4 which supports Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series Processors.

A Block Designed To Maximize The Performance of sTR4 Chips

With the release of 32 core count HEDT computer processors and potential for even more cores, the requirement for the top of the line cooling has never been bigger. The sTR4 Lineup of EK-Velocity water blocks, designed for the sTR4 socket, is perfectly compatible with the newly released AMD TRX40 motherboards that are using the sTRX4 socket. The only difference between the sTR4 and sTRX40 sockets is the pin layout, thus it has no effect on the cooling performance or the mounting itself.

Every EK-Velocity sTR4 water block comes with a precisely machined copper base (sometimes referred to as ‘cold plate’) which is made from purest copper available on the market and is treated with nickel electroplating. The water block area covered in micro fins covers the entire CPU area ensuring optimal thermal transfer. Unlike some other CPU blocks, the sTR4 comes with a polished cold plate to achieve the best possible heat transfer with the IHS of the AMD® Ryzen Threadripper processor. The top of the water block is made from CNC machined POM Acetal, acrylic glass or nickel-plated brass (depending on the variant).

EK-Velocity sTR4 comes with a pre-assembled error-preventing mounting mechanism that is installed directly onto the socket mounting holes. The result is a perfect installation which results in optimal performance every time. This also means that aside from sTRX4 and sTR4 sockets, the water block is out of the box compatible with AMD’s server type Socket SP3 motherboards. With such a mounting solution, the user does not need to remove the motherboard from the case and so has a hassle-free installation procedure of the new CPU. It’s recommended that users follow the EK-Velocity sTR4 water block installation manual for the suggested method of thermal grease application for the best-expected results.

The Velocity Series is Available With and Without RGB

The base plate is covering 100% of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors Integrated Heat Spreader (IHS). The EK-Velocity sTR4 cooling engine implemented into the water block is the key to a high-flow design with low hydraulic restriction combined with high-performance cooling. The newly engineered cooling engine consists of 91 micro fins spanning over a large surface area ensuring superb heat transfer of all dies within the AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs.











The addressable D-RGB versions of the EK-Velocity sTR4 water blocks are compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB (A_RGB) header. The EK-Velocity sTR4 – Full Nickel is lit with standard 12V RGB LEDs and is compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 4-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +12V marking on the RGB header. You can easily remove the LED strip cover which is mounted with two screws to replace the LED strip with some other type LED strip.

EK-Velocity sTR4 water blocks are made in Slovenia, Europe and are available for purchase through EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network.