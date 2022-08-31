EK reveals the new Socket AM5 QuantumVelocity² CPU Water Blocks for the next-gen AMD products

EK is revealing the next-gen of EK-Quantum Velocity² water blocks. These socket-specific water blocks are manufactured for the forthcoming AMD AM5 socket and Ryzen 7000-series processors. Similar to the AM4 socket, the AM5 water block features EK-Matrix7 compatibility, allowing for it to be designed according to the standard where the product's height and port distance are organized in a spacing of 7 mm.

The product employs a revised Velocity² cooling engine optimized for AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors to guarantee the finest cooling performance and optimal coolant flow. While the new AM5 socket mounting hole pattern is still 54 x 90 mm (similar to the AM4 architecture), the upcoming AM5 motherboards will now have a new integrated CPU socket backplate with #UNC 6-32 threads, requiring a new mount. Because of the new cold plate curvature, it is recommended to use AM4 Velocity² for the AM4 socket and the AM5 version for the AM5 socket motherboards.

This new AM5 water block is constructed upon an award-winning Velocity² platform that received an iF Design award, a European Hardware Award, and a CES innovation award. The Velocity water blocks are looking to outperform previous models and take the lead in the marketplace.

Implanted in the Velocity² is a socket-specific, high-performance cooling engine with low hydraulic flow restriction. The cooling is accomplished through various mounting pressure and cold plate geometry explicitly tailored for the IHS and the die structure of the AM5 socket. The lathe-turned cold plate is assembled with accuracy to cover the IHS effectively and put optimal tension on the die area. With the assistance of an asymmetric jet plate cutout, the flow is transmitted into areas that need it the most.

Due to the sturdy, integrated stock backplate on AM5 motherboards, EK re-engineered the patent-pending EK-ExactMount mounting system for an even more straightforward installation. The backplate is factory-mounted on the motherboard, while the spring-loaded Torx screws are incorporated into the water block and are screwed in by counter-clockwise rotation into the stock backplate of the motherboard. The result is an "invisible" and even easier-to-use mounting mechanism, which means the mounting system as a whole is inside the water block, accounting for an authentic single-piece product.

The integrated mounting screws are arranged with a hard-stop design. The new format means that once the screws reach the end of the thread, the block is completely mounted and tensioned, removing the chances of over-torquing the water block and damaging your CPU or motherboard.

The AM5 version made for Ryzen Desktop CPUs comes in 5 variants:

EK-QuantumVelocity² D-RGB - AM5 Nickel + Plexi - featuring a CNC-machined cast Acrylic top

EK-QuantumVelocity² D-RGB - AM5 Nickel + Acetal - featuring a CNC-machined durable black POM acetal

EK-QuantumVelocity² D-RGB - AM5 Nickel + Satin Titanium - CNC-machined brass top with a satin silver finish

EK-QuantumVelocity² D-RGB - AM5 Full Nickel - featuring a CNC-machined nickel-plated brass top

EK-QuantumVelocity² D-RGB - AM5 Nickel + Gold - same as Full Nickel and re-plated with genuine Gold (not a sham <3 GN)

The cold plate is fabricated from the highest-grade 99.99% pure electrolytic copper. The copper is machined with precision for the finest contact and heat transfer achievable and is then later nickel-plated. These variations are purely for looks, so performance will not vary between the product variants.

EK-Matrix7

The EK-Quantum Velocity² is an EK-Matrix7 certified product. The EK-Matrix7 is a convenient product raster that adds a new dimension to PC liquid cooling, wherein the product's height and port distance are managed in increments of 7 mm. The design improves product alignment and reduces the time spent planning the loop and bending tubes. Through meticulous planning and careful design of our products, building a liquid-cooled PC becomes easy and fun, just like playing with toy bricks.

D-RGB Compatibility

EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB - AM5 CPU water blocks are furnished with 17 D-RGB LEDs. Models with a clear Acrylic top are completely lit, while the solid-top options have light beams cutting across. The EK-Quantum Velocity² is compatible with all major motherboard manufacturers' popular, addressable RGB sync technologies. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB LED connector is aligned with the +5V marking on the addressable RGB header.

Availability and Pricing

The EK-Quantum Velocity² AM5 series water blocks are made in Slovenia, Europe, and are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and the Partner Reseller Network. The new water blocks are expected to start shipping in October 2022.