EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings Available Now Via Nintendo Switch Online

Fan-favorites EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

The arrival of these iconic RPG titles, known as Mother 2 and Mother in Japan, was announced during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct broadcast. You can check out the announcement trailer for these amazing retro titles down below:

EarthBound / EarthBound Beginnings: Join Ness, Paula, Jeff, and Poo in their quest to fulfill an age-old prophecy to stop the wicked Giygas (and maybe catch a Runaway Five concert along the way) in the fan-favorite Super NES classic EarthBound. In addition, travel back to 198X for EarthBound Beginnings, a localized version of the original Famicom Mother game. Both EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available for Nintendo Switch Online members!

After the Nintendo Direct presentation, Earthbound creator Shigesato Itoi shared a video on Twitter, sharing his excitement about these titles finally coming to Switch Online. Fans of the series have been asking for the games to be added to Switch Online ever since Nintendo launched the service.

Released in Japan as Mother, Earthbound Beginnings was released back in 1989 for the original NES. The title is set in the late 20th century US and inspired by the gameplay of the Dragon Quest series. The game’s successor, Earthbound (known as Mother 2 in Japan), was released for the SNES in 1994/1995. Both titles were released back in 2013 and 2015/2016 for Wii U Virtual Console, and Nintendo 3DS.