Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Demo Out Today on Consoles

A free demo for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Publisher KOEI TECMO and developer Omega Force announced that the demo allows players to get acquainted with the brand new castle sieges, both in defense mode and invasion mode. Additionally, the Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires demo includes the edit mode, too, allowing fans to create their own officers to bring into battle. These offices can also be ported over to the full game, provided that is played on the same platform as the demo.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Brings the Drama and Sinatra in a Final Trailer

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is set to launch on February 15th globally on PC (Steam), Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles.