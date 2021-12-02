Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Gets New English Trailer; Demo Announced

KOEI TECMO and Omega Force have revealed the latest details on Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires. Alongside it, they also have announced a demo for the game that will be available to Western players. The demo will be available on a yet-to-be-announced date. What's more, a Stadia version of the game has been confirmed.

Starting off with the latest details, the trailer published by KOEI shows the ability for players to play as custom characters. Players will be able to take to the battlefield and find success with not only the sword but through a robust political system in their attempts to conquer Ancient China.

The game features scenarios that transport gamers to different periods, enabling them to play through historic moments like the Yellow Turban Rebellion and the Battle of Chibi. Players will have the freedom to rewrite the story of the Three Kingdoms in various ways, from unifying China with all officers from Wu still alive to starting a rebellion to control the map.

Find out more about the gameplay features offered by Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires in the trailer which you can watch below:

KOEI TECMO describes the gameplay experience as follows:

Depending on play style, gamers will be rewarded with one of six titles based on reputation. After receiving your title, the affinity between you and the other officers will change, and there will even be special events to help showcase the truly good and truly evil among us. As event scenes play out, you will also be able to witness intense human drama. By deepening your relationships with your favourite officers, not only will you be able to marry them, but you can also have a child who has the ability to grow up and become an officer, enabling gamers to play through Conquest mode once again, only this time, playing as the new officer who they’ve already watched grow up inside their game.

KOEI TECMO confirmed that Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will have a demo before the game launches, in early 2022. In the demo, players will be able to experience the newly evolved castle sieges, including both invasion battles and defense. Fans will also be able to try out the full version of the game’s edit mode, enabling the complete creation and editing abilities of new officers in detail before release.

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will be released in the west on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on February 15, 2022. Of course, the game will also be released on Stadia as previously mentioned by KOEI TECMO.