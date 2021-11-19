Dynabook Upgrades Satellite Pro Laptop Series with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

Dynabook Americas, Inc., announced two days ago their plans for the continuation of their popular Satellite Pro line with the newest Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J laptops. Dynabook Americas' new additions to the line of Satellite Pro laptops showcase the previous 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, along with Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system, and carrying an extremely fast SSD. Dynabook Americas sets to combine productivity, performance, and design options at a cost effective price for consumers.

The new Dynabook Satellite Pro laptop offerings enable users to stay consistently connected and remain productive no matter the situation

Our goal is to use the latest and most appropriate technology to empower our wide spectrum of customers in their daily work – from students to professionals. Having access to the essentials for a productive work or study day no longer needs to drain the budget. The new Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J models deliver a solid toolkit for everyday computing, in a compact and attractive form factor, with one of the industry’s premium standard warranties all at an affordable price point. — James Robbins, General Manager of Dynabook Americas, Inc.









Dynabook's new designs showcase a smooth, dark blue coloring for the exterior, giving the appearance of modern beliefs and style. Along with a contemporary style, the case is treated with an EPA approved antimicrobial paint additive (IONPURE IPL2) to ensure the laptops will keep unavoidable bacteria down for the user. The Satellite Pro lines are lightweight with a durable chassis to take minor bumps and scratches with ease. The new 14" Satellite Pro laptops are 18.9mm in thickness, 3.27 pounds and provide almost 10 hours of battery life, while the 15" versions are 19.7mm thick, 3.96 pounds, and offers 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Under the hood of the Satellite Pro lines are Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth network and device connectivity, with several options for physical ports, such as a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a microphone/headphone slot, and a microSD card slot for additional storage uses. Dynabook has also offered an internal HD Webcam, stereo speakers, and a responsive microphone with Cortana enabled.

With Microsoft 11 onboard, the Dynabook Satellite Pro C40-J and C50-J laptops have the Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0 activated for added data security for their users, allowing for more efficient ecryption and reduce data being tampered. For a physical addition to security, all new Dynabook Satellite Pro laptops have an optional fingerprint scanner available, as well as the Kensignton lock slot to assist with security.

Both the Dynabook Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J are available at Dynabook Americas' website or from any of the company's resellers with a starting price of $769.99. Dynabook Americas will offer several configurations of both laptop models and offer their 1-Year of Dynabook’s +Care Service® Warranty with On-site.