Techland Releases Dying Light Patch for PS4/XO/PC That Adds Performance and Stability Improvements; Fixes Crashing Issues and Framerate Drops

Techland has rolled out a new Dying Light patch for all platforms that adds performance and stability improvements alongside fixes for crashing issues and framerate drops.

Aside from the above-mentioned improvements, the new patch also packs various “under the hood” fixes. The update will arrive as either version 1.21 or 1.23 (depending on region). We’ve included the release notes for this new update down below.

Dying Light Patch 1.21 (patch 1.23) Release Notes PC/PS4/Xbox One

Fixed crashing issues.

Fixed framerate drop issues

Added performance and stability improvements.

Various under the hood fixes.

Dying Light is available globally now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The open-world survival horror game from Polish developer Techland was released back in January of 2015. The game’s sequel, Dying Light 2, was slated for a release this spring but has now been delayed. A new release frame or date hasn’t been provided yet.

“We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision,” Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka said through Twitter. He added, “Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.”