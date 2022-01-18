Dying Light 2 Trophy List Leaks, Hinting at the Scope of the Game’s Main Campaign

Dying Light 2: Stay Human doesn’t arrive for a couple weeks yet, but the game’s full PlayStation Trophy list (58 in total) has leaked early. These include all the game’s story-related trophies, which hint the game’s core campaign may not be all that extensive (it definitely won’t take you 500 hours to complete). Before we get to the trophies though, we have a new video from Techland, discussing the game’s parkour mechanics in detail – you can check that out, below.

And here’s Dying Light 2’s full trophy list. Warning: The following list contains SPOILERS!

Have the spoiler-adverse left the room? Okay then, scroll on…

Pilgrim’s Path - Unlock every trophy.

Into the Unknown - Reach Villedor.

First Shot trophy - Use an Inhibitor for the first time.

Herzlich Wilkommen! - Enter the Bazaar.

Under Pressure - Activate your first Water Tower.

On the Trail of the Enemy - Learn Waltz’s location.

Light in the Darkness - Activate your first Electrical Substation.

Get Outta My House! - Defeat the Renegades attacking the Fish Eye.

Debris and Ashes - Reach the Observatory.

We Will Be Heard! - Restore the radio broadcast tower.

Known Associate - Learn the whereabouts of Veronika Ryan.

Brush with Death - Wake up after the missile strike.

Going Down - Enter the X-13 elevator.

Family First - Find your sister.

Your World, Your Rules - Complete the game with any ending.

Municipal Services - Assign all Facilities.

Tunnel Entrance - Activate your first Metro Station.

Tube Map - Activate all Metro Stations.

Sancho Panza - Activate your first Windmill.

Tickets, Please! - Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel.

Don Quixote - Activate all Windmills.

Can’t You Read the Signs? - Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines.

Find Anything Interesting? - Open all Airdrops.

It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It? - Defeat your first GRE Anomaly.

Revenants - Defeat all GRE Anomalies.

Flag Burning - Clear your first Bandit Camp.

Ban Hammer - Clear all Bandit Camps.

You Never Forget Your First… - Craft your first item.

Oh, So This Is How It Works! - Modify your weapon for the first time.

A Friend in Need… - Help 50 survivors in Encounters.

Parkour Master - Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency.

Combat Master - Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency.

Boot Licker - Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction.

Who Wants To Be a… - Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money.

Man On a Mission - Meet all your Sparker love interests.

Ultramarathon - Travel at least 960km.

After the Fall - Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters.

Good Night & Good Luck - Survive your first night.

Can’t Touch This! - Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage.

Night Hunter - Kill a Volatile.

Death From Afar - Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon.

Tanning Salon - Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral.

Terminal Headache - Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon.

Slow Poke! - Lose the maximum level of Chase.

Being All Social - Join a co-op session.

That’s Teamwork! - Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players.

Lightning Reflexes - Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage.

Modder - Modify your weapons at least 50 times.

Fit as a Fiddle - Max out your Health.

Ironheart - Max out your Stamina.

You’re Going Down! - Perform 50 takedowns.

Don’t Look Up - Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies.

Get the Point? - Kill 50 enemies with a Spear.

True Nightrunner - Complete all Nightrunner Trials.

Bing Bang Boom! - Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run.

Archivist - Find all Collectible Notes.

Audiophile - Find all Collectible Recordings.

Street Art Aficionado - Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch via the cloud on February 4, 2022.