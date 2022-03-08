Dying Light 1 Next-Gen Console Patch Available Now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S is Coming Soon

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launched a little over a month ago, but it seems Techland just can’t quit updating the original Dying Light, as they’ve just dropped a next/current-gen console upgrade for the seven-year-old game. As of now, the update is only available for PlayStation, although Techland promises Xbox Series X/S updates are coming soon.

Console players! A next-gen patch has come to PlayStation, bringing quality improvements and enhancing your gameplay experience even more! Try out the new video modes and enjoy the increased view distance while parkouring through Harran!

Coming to Xbox soon! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PyJq0jSgCw — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 8, 2022

Here’s what you can expect on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S following the update. Techland has also provided some performance improvements on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X:

PS5 Modes

Performance mode now gets you 60 FPS in full 1080p resolution

Balanced mode targets 60 FPS in 1440p resolution

High-Resolution mode offers 30 FPS in full 4K

PS4 Pro Update

Improved 30 FPS cap

Xbox Series X Modes

Performance mode now gets you 60 FPS in full 1080p resolution

Balanced mode targets 60 FPS in 1440p resolution

High-Resolution mode offers 30 FPS in full 4K

Xbox Series S + Xbox One X Modes

Performance mode offers 30 FPS in full 1080p resolution

High-resolution mode targets 30 FPS in 1440p resolution

Techland also promises a new update for Dying Light 2 is on the way soon. For those who haven’t played Techland’s latest, I found it to be another exciting, if somewhat rough around the edges, zombie-splattering adventure in my full review.

Dying Light is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Switch, with the official Xbox Series X/S version coming soon. Dying Light 2 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.