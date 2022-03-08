Dying Light 1 Next-Gen Console Patch Available Now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S is Coming Soon

By Nathan Birch
Dying Light

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launched a little over a month ago, but it seems Techland just can’t quit updating the original Dying Light, as they’ve just dropped a next/current-gen console upgrade for the seven-year-old game. As of now, the update is only available for PlayStation, although Techland promises Xbox Series X/S updates are coming soon.

Here’s what you can expect on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S following the update. Techland has also provided some performance improvements on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X:

PS5 Modes

  • Performance mode now gets you 60 FPS in full 1080p resolution
  • Balanced mode targets 60 FPS in 1440p resolution
  • High-Resolution mode offers 30 FPS in full 4K

PS4 Pro Update

  • Improved 30 FPS cap

Xbox Series X Modes

  • Performance mode now gets you 60 FPS in full 1080p resolution
  • Balanced mode targets 60 FPS in 1440p resolution
  • High-Resolution mode offers 30 FPS in full 4K

Xbox Series S + Xbox One X Modes

  • Performance mode offers 30 FPS in full 1080p resolution
  • High-resolution mode targets 30 FPS in 1440p resolution

Techland also promises a new update for Dying Light 2 is on the way soon. For those who haven’t played Techland’s latest, I found it to be another exciting, if somewhat rough around the edges, zombie-splattering adventure in my full review.

Dying Light is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Switch, with the official Xbox Series X/S version coming soon. Dying Light 2 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.

