Dune Open-World Survival Game Concept Art Shows Detailed Harkonnen Captain

Concept art for the upcoming open-world Dune survival game has surfaced, showing a detailed Harkonnen Captain.

The concept art was posted on Art Station by artist Andre Pires, who served as character artist team lead at developer Funcom between July 2019 and January 2021.

Apple Watch Series 8 to Feature Same Chip as Series 6, Series 7, Indicating a Mediocre Upgrade

“During my time at Funcom I had the pleasure to work on the early Hair R&D of their upcoming project Dune”, the hair artist writes on Art Station. “The desire to create a hairstyle for Dune stayed on until my talented friend and colleague at Funcom Rui Pereira invited me to create the hair for his "Fan art" take on the Harkonnen Captain”.

Down below you’ll find the detailed concept art for the Harkonnen character with some impressive hair details. Of course, these being concept art pieces, it isn’t confirmed that this will be the final look of the Harkonnen characters in the game once released. Still, it gives an impression of the direction that Funcom and co-developer NUKKCLEAR might take with their open-world Dune game.















The Dune IP for gaming adaptations was licensed by Funcom back in 2019

Funcom has entered into an exclusive partnership with Legendary Studios to develop games based on the works of Frank Herbert’s DUNE, one of the world’s best known science fiction universes with multiple adaptations into movies, games and other media. This is a six year partnership to release at least three titles on the PC/Console platforms, with one of the games planned to be in the “Open World Multiplayer” genre that will enter into pre-production in Funcom’s Oslo studio during 2019. Entering into this partnership is in line with the company’s strategy of working with strong Intellectual Properties, allowing for two different vast and well known universes – CONAN and DUNE – to be available for the Company’s games.

A release date for the open-world survival Dune title has yet to be revealed. As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more information about the game comes in.