Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Glitch Allows Using Transformations in Free Roam

A new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot glitch has been discovered recently, allowing players to do something not normally possible.

The glitch, detailed in the video provided by Apple Ken Xyro, allows players to use transformations while in Free Roam, outside of combat. Every transformation seems to work, and it is not permanent, as it will still be possible to change transformation in combat.

Here is step by step tutorial on how to use transformations in Free-Roam of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. This works for Super Saiyan 1, 2 3 and every other transformation in the game. I haven't tried it yet with Kaioken and Namekian transformation, but it should work. It should work with Gohan's Potential Unleashed or Super Saiyan transformations too. To clear one thing, when you use this you're NOT permanently stuck in that transformation. You can enter another battle and freely use your transformations. You can also switch your free roam transformation using the same trick one more time. When I said you're stuck in this transformation I only meant for free roam. It doesn't affect your game in any way and is pretty much like playing the constant SS state from Cell Saga that Goku and Gohan has after coming out of the Time Chamber.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a faithful adaptation of the original Dragon Ball Z storyline, but the side-content drags the experience down, Dave highlighted in his review.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.