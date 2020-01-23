Dragon Ball Z Kakarot New Mod Makes All Characters, Including Assist-Only Allies, Fully Playable

A new Dragon Ball Z Kakarot mod that makes all characters fully playable has been released today.

The new mod, called Character Switcher, makes all characters that can be controlled at any point during the game fully playable. Interestingly enough, the mod also allows players to control assist only characters like Tien, Yamcha, Krillin, and Chiaotzu. These characters also come with a complete moveset, so it seems like they were intended to be fully playable at some point during development, or there could be plans to make them fully playable in future updates.

The mod developed by Mastaklo can be downloaded from the modder's website. You can also take a look at it in action in the video below.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is among the best DBZ games ever released. While the game shines in the big boss battles, it leaves a lot to be desired in the side-content.

The bosses, and many of the cutscenes in the game, are undeniably cool. In these moments, the game shines. I have complained about nitpicks almost incessantly in this review, and when it comes to the bosses and the bigger and better cutscenes, I shan't. When this game is firing on all cylinders, it becomes some of the best Dragon Ball fanservice we've had since Dragon Ball Super. The cutscenes are beautifully lit and animated, giving the world depth, crazy, sweeping camera angles, and big energy beam blasts. I enjoyed all of the bigger cutscenes of the game. And I say bigger because in between those, there certainly are a lot of dialogue scenes with static poses and little of interest happening. I will say though, that the side content and new scenes included in the game also ooze that same level of fan service and attention to detail which will make long-time Dragon Ball fans smile. I just don't know if many other aspects of the game will elicit the same response.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.