Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Trunks: The Warrior of Hope To Launch Next Week

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - Trunks: The Warrior of Hope DLC will be released next week, Bandai Namco confirmed today.

The third expansion for the role-playing game based on the popular series will launch on June 11th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A new trailer has also been released today, showcasing an intense battle between Gohan and Android 17 and 18. You can check it out right below.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - Trunks: The Warriors of Hope DLC will be the final DLC expansion for the game. It will explore the timeline from which Future Trunks comes, featuring some familiar characters but in slightly different roles. The expansion will also feature some new mechanics, such as the Android Assault mechanics.

Trunks: The Warrior of Hope, the third DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, will introduce a new mechanic: Android Assault! Avoid or destroy the drones patrolling the field before they sound the alarm, or be prepared to face Android 17 and 18!

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The game is among the best DBZ games ever made, although it is far from being a perfect game, as highlighted by Dave in his review.