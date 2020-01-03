Dragon Ball Z Kakarot PC System Requirements Confirmed; GTX 960, R9 280X Recommended

The Dragon Ball Z Kakarot official PC system requirements have been revealed today through the game's Steam store page.

As expected, both the minimum and recommended specs aren't particularly high, so even those with older CPUs and GPUs won't have much trouble running the game at high settings.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Minum Requirements: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

Version 11 Storage: 36 GB available space Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Recommended Requirements: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space

DBZ Kakarot is setting out to be a very good DBZ game that will allow players to experience the entirety of the saga. While the game will not offer the deepest RPG experience around, fans of the franchise will find a lot to like in the game, as highlighted by Chris in his preview.

Releasing on the 17th of January, just three weeks from now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is genuinely looking like the best Dragon Ball Z game to have been released, period. While the controls, from my experience, will take a little getting used to, I can honestly imagine DBZ Kakarot being one of, if not the most well-received games based on the animé. From the time I've spent with it, it's certainly looking like it'll be my favourite, provided the game carries on with the quality and diversity shown in it's first three to four hours.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot launches on January 17th on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.