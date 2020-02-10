Dragon Ball Z Kakarot New Mod Brings Music From the Anime

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot features an extremely authentic Dragon Ball Z experience, but the experience can be made to feel even more like an episode of the anime show by a new mod that has been released recently

The DBZ Kakarot BGM anime mod introduces music taken from the anime show into the game. The latest update of the mod fixes an issue which made some music loop in the episode introduction. You can download the mod by heading over to DBZ Kakarot Mods.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 Announced; Kefla to Release This Month

DBZ Kakarot is among the best games based on the manga created by Akira Toriyama. While the side-content may be unremarkable, the main story fights are engaging and manage to capture what makes Dragon Ball Z great.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.