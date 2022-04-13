Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot May Receive New DLC in the Future – Rumor
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot may receive more additional paid content in the future, according to rumors circulating online.
@DbsHype, who has proved to be extremely reliable when it comes to Dragon Ball rumors in the past, recently revealed that the next DLC for the game developed by CyberConnect 2 will be announced soon. No further detail has been provided.
It’s been about ten months since last DLC of DBZ: KAKAROT was released.
Here’s something exclusive for you guys, next DLC will be announced soon. Take a guess, maybe one of you may get it right 👀 pic.twitter.com/JHNyruc54b
— Hype (@DbsHype) April 12, 2022
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launched back in early 2020 on PC and consoles, and was later ported to Nintendo Switch complete with all the DLC packs released for it which added, among other things, content lifted from Dragon Ball Super. While the game is a little hit and miss, especially when it comes to side quests and combat, it is still worthy of any Dragon Ball fan's time, according to our review.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a mixed bag. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, this game will offer so many nice moments and make you occasionally beam from ear to ear. But then during exploration and combat, things quickly become tedious. At full price, it's hard to recommend this game, but when it becomes affordable in a sale, it'll be hard for fans to resist.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
