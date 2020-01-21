Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Next Free Update to Introduce New Sub Quest, Time Machine Travel

A new Dragon Ball Z Kakarot free update is in the works, and it will bring new content and features to the game.

The upcoming update will introduce a new sub-quest where players will have to help Arale and Gatchan. The two characters aren't strictly related to series, as they have been introduced in Dr.Slump, another manga created by Toriyama, and only appeared as cameos in Dragon Ball during the General Blue Saga as well as in Dragon Ball Super.

The new update will also introduce the Time Machine, which will allow players to play through already completed arcs so that it will be possible to complete missed sub-quests.

A FREE update is headed your way in #DragonBall Z: Kakarot!

Help Arale and Gatchan in a new sub quest, and get access to the Time Machine to travel back to previous arcs and complete the sub quests you've missed! pic.twitter.com/i0dGzln5gP — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) January 21, 2020

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is an enjoyable DBZ game that sadly doesn't offer much outside the big and spectacular boss battles.

The bosses, and many of the cutscenes in the game, are undeniably cool. In these moments, the game shines. I have complained about nitpicks almost incessantly in this review, and when it comes to the bosses and the bigger and better cutscenes, I shan't. When this game is firing on all cylinders, it becomes some of the best Dragon Ball fanservice we've had since Dragon Ball Super. The cutscenes are beautifully lit and animated, giving the world depth, crazy, sweeping camera angles, and big energy beam blasts. I enjoyed all of the bigger cutscenes of the game. And I say bigger because in between those, there certainly are a lot of dialogue scenes with static poses and little of interest happening. I will say though, that the side content and new scenes included in the game also ooze that same level of fan service and attention to detail which will make long-time Dragon Ball fans smile. I just don't know if many other aspects of the game will elicit the same response.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.