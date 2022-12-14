Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Bardock Alone Against Fate DLC Launches Next Month

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next month, but even those who already own the game have something to look forward to in January, as the first DLC expansion of the game's second Season Pass is also releasing in less than 30 days.

Publisher Bandai Namco confirmed that the Bardock - Alone Against Fate DLC will launch on January 13th, the same daye the game launches on current generation consoles. The Japanese publisher also released a new trailer showcasing Goku's father fighting against Frieza.

Experience the story of Goku's father, Bardock, who fought alone against his fate in this New Story Arc! This is the story of one who stood alone against the scum of the universe. Bardock, warrior of Saiyan race, spent his days invading planets with his fellow soldiers. But an incident on Planet Kanassa would bring to his attention a calamity set to befall his home, Planet Vegeta.

As already mentioned, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a solid retelling of the DBZ saga, although the side content feels lacking compared to the main story quests, as we highlighted in our review back in 2020.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game will make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on January 14th worldwide.