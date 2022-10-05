Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to Release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S in January 2023

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will make its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in a few months, Bandai Namco confirmed today.

The new version of the role-playing game developed by CyberConnect 2 will release on the current generation consoles by Sony and Microsoft on January 13th, 2023, as confirmed by a brand new trailer released today. This upcoming version of the game will feature enhanced graphics and 60 FPS gameplay.

Relive the Dragon Ball Z saga like never before. With enhanced graphics and 60 fps, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 13, 2023!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released back in 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and later ported to Nintendo Switch in 2021. Following its release, the game has also been expanded with DLC expansions, and more will be coming next year. The first of the three new planned new expansions called Bardock: Alone Against Fate will star Son Goku's father Bardock as he fights against Frieza alone.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide. It will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 13th, 2023.

BE THE HOPE OF THE UNIVERSE

• Experience the story of DRAGON BALL Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of DRAGON BALL lore for the first time!

• Play through iconic DRAGON BALL Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes (Raditz, Frieza, Cell etc…). Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge!

• Don’t just fight as Z Fighters. Live like them! Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the DRAGON BALL Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of DRAGON BALL characters.

Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.