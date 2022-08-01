Dragon Age Inquisition Unreal Engine 5 Fan Showcase Shows an Appealing Storm Coast

A new Dragon Age Inquisition Unreal Engine 5 fan concept video has been released, showing a remake of The Storm Coast within Epic’s new game engine.

Created by artist ‘Leo Torres’, this technical fan showcase is a re-creation of the rainy coastal region in Ferelden. It features Unreal Engine 5’s new tech, including Lumen, Nanite, and Temporal Super Resolution.

“This was a more technically difficult environment to build, mostly because it had so much heavy FX”, the artist writes. “As usual, this used a combination of megascans assets, free photogrammetry assets, and custom modeled assets in Blender. Nanite and Lumen were used for the fully dynamic scene, with plenty of Niagara particle systems for the atmospheric effects. Volumetric clouds were also used in lieu of a traditional skybox.”

Although merely a fan concept, the result is pretty great and shows the potential of Epic’s new engine. Check out the Dragon Age Inquisition Unreal Engine 5 Fan Showcase down below and judge for yourself.

Dragon Age Inquisition is available globally now. The RPG was released back in 2014 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The title was officially unveiled back in April of 2014. We’ve included the title’s announcement gameplay trailer down below as well.

"Our goal with Dragon Age: Inquisition is to usher in the next generation of role-playing games," said Aaryn Flynn, then General Manager of BioWare Edmonton and Montreal upon the game’s announcement. "Players will experience the rich storylines and characters that they've come to expect from BioWare, in an expansive world with large open environments just begging to be explored."

In Dragon Age: Inquisition, the expansive, beautiful world of Thedas is being torn apart by a massive, mysterious breach in the sky. Players must assume the role of the Inquisitor and lead a team of legendary heroes to uncover the truth behind the impending devastation.