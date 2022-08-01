Menu
Company

Dragon Age Inquisition Unreal Engine 5 Fan Showcase Shows an Appealing Storm Coast

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 1, 2022
dragon age inquisition unreal engine 5

A new Dragon Age Inquisition Unreal Engine 5 fan concept video has been released, showing a remake of The Storm Coast within Epic’s new game engine.

Created by artist ‘Leo Torres’, this technical fan showcase is a re-creation of the rainy coastal region in Ferelden. It features Unreal Engine 5’s new tech, including Lumen, Nanite, and Temporal Super Resolution.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Some Elden Ring Hackers Are Using Their Illicit Powers to Make PVP More Enjoyable

“This was a more technically difficult environment to build, mostly because it had so much heavy FX”, the artist writes. “As usual, this used a combination of megascans assets, free photogrammetry assets, and custom modeled assets in Blender. Nanite and Lumen were used for the fully dynamic scene, with plenty of Niagara particle systems for the atmospheric effects. Volumetric clouds were also used in lieu of a traditional skybox.”

Although merely a fan concept, the result is pretty great and shows the potential of Epic’s new engine. Check out the Dragon Age Inquisition Unreal Engine 5 Fan Showcase down below and judge for yourself.

Dragon Age Inquisition is available globally now. The RPG was released back in 2014 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The title was officially unveiled back in April of 2014. We’ve included the title’s announcement gameplay trailer down below as well.

"Our goal with Dragon Age: Inquisition is to usher in the next generation of role-playing games," said Aaryn Flynn, then General Manager of BioWare Edmonton and Montreal upon the game’s announcement. "Players will experience the rich storylines and characters that they've come to expect from BioWare, in an expansive world with large open environments just begging to be explored."

In Dragon Age: Inquisition, the expansive, beautiful world of Thedas is being torn apart by a massive, mysterious breach in the sky. Players must assume the role of the Inquisitor and lead a team of legendary heroes to uncover the truth behind the impending devastation.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Red Dead Redemption 2 LIT Mod Tweaks and Improves Interior Lights

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order