Download watchOS 8.7 Final for Apple Watch Series 7, 6, 5, SE and More

Final version of watchOS 8.7 is now available for Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, SE and more users around the globe. Here's what is new.

If you have an Apple Watch on your wrist and an iPhone in your pocket, there's a watchOS update waiting for you. The latest update for the Apple Watch is watchOS 8.7 and here is everything new in this update:

This update includes improvements, bug fixes, and important security updates. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

As you can see, there are no new features and the entire focus is on improving the overall stability of the Apple Watch itself. If you have an Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3 or SE, you can go right ahead and download the update over the air.

Download watchOS 8.7 Over the Air

In order to download the watchOS 8.7 update right now, over the air, start things off by making sure you have 50% or more battery remanning on your Apple Watch and it should be placed on its magnetic charger. Once those two things are confirmed, follow the steps below:

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Also make sure your iPhone is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Tap on General then Software Update.

When the watchOS 8.7 update shows up, tap on Download and Install.

If you are new to Apple Watch, then it should be made clear right now that watchOS updates take a while to install. Do not touch your Apple Watch during the entire download and installation process. Once the installation is complete, you can then start using the Apple Watch normally.

This may be a minor update to Apple Watch but it is an extremely important one if you use your wearable on a daily basis. Also keep in mind that once you do update to this release, you cannot downgrade back to the older software even if you wanted to.

This also means that if you testing out the new watchOS 9 beta, there's no way you can go back to watchOS 8 unless you take your Apple Watch to Apple itself.