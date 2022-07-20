Menu
Download: tvOS 15.6 and HomePod 15.6 Updates Available for Download

Uzair Ghani
Jul 20, 2022
Download tvOS 15.6 and HomePod 15.6 updates

Apple has released tvOS 15.6 update for Apple TV while software update 15.6 is available for HomePod and HomePod mini users.

tvOS 15.6 and HomePod 15.6 Updates Released with Bug Fixes

It almost feels like Apple doesn't care much about Apple TV or HomePod. But that is not entirely true. From time to time, the Cupertino company releases software updates for both of its hardware lineups, ensuring that they run as smoothly as possible.

But unlike iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS updates, tvOS and HomePod updates aren't feature rich, almost ever. Today's releases aren't different and tvOS 15.6 and HomePod 15.6 updates exist to add refinements to what already exists without adding new features at all.

Download tvOS 15.6 Over the Air

Follow the steps below and you'll be running tvOS 15.6 on your Apple TV in no time:

  • Turn on Apple TV.
  • Launch the Settings app.
  • Scroll all the way down and then open System.
  • Download and install the latest software update from here.

tvOS updates download and install quickly, but make sure you do not fiddle around with the Apple TV nor the connected television. You want everything to go through as smoothly as possible, just in case.

Download HomePod 15.6 Software Update Over the Air

Although HomePod updates install silently in the background, but here's how you can download the latest one instantly using your iPhone, iPad or Mac:

  • Launch the Home app.
  • Tap on the Home icon on the top left.
  • Now open Home Settings.
  • Scroll down and you'll see Software Update. Tap on it.
  • Install the available software update for all your HomePod devices from here.

