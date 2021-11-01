Download: tvOS 15.1.1 for Apple TV 4K and HD Now Available

Apple has just released tvOS 15.1.1 update for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K users. It's a bug fix release and is available over the air.

A week back, Apple released tvOS 15.1 for Apple TV users around the globe. And now, Apple just walked a mile further and has released tvOS 15.1.1, which is nothing more than a bug fix update.

In order to download and install the update right now, all you have to do is go to Settings > System > Software Update on your Apple TV. Keep in mind that this update is available for both 4K versions of the Apple TV as well as Apple TV HD.

If you're expecting this update to be packed with new features, then you would be super wrong. This is nothing more than a bug fix release and we will never know exactly has been fixed since tvOS updates never ever come with a changelog.

Regardless, if you use your Apple TV a lot, then it is highly recommended that you go ahead and install the update.

Planning to clean install the update? You can do that on your Apple TV HD. Just grab the IPSW file from the link below and follow the tutorial at the foot of this article for complete details.

Follow the tutorial here: