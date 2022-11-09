Menu
Company

Download macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with Bug Fixes

Uzair Ghani
Nov 9, 2022, 01:24 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Download macOS Ventura 13.0.1 today.

macOS Ventura 13.0.1 is now available for download with bug fixes. If you have a Mac that can run Ventura, download the update over the air.

Apple Seeds to macOS Ventura 13.0.1 to the Public with Bug Fixes - Download Now Over the Air

Apart from iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates, Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.0.1 as well. Just like iOS and iPadOS, this one's a bug fix release, and something which you should download immediately.

Related StoryAli Salman
Powerful Video Editing App LumaFusion Finally Available on Android for $19.99

If you're wondering what the changelog for this update looks like - it's hilariously empty. Either it's a bug or Apple's copy writer was simply not available.

If you're already using Ventura, then you already know how software updates work on the new version of macOS. Instead of going to System Preferences and Software Updates, you will launch System Settings, click on General on the left and then Software Update on the right. It's just like iPadOS and we absolutely dig it.

There’s really not that much to say about this update except that you should go ahead and download it immediately. It is available for both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order