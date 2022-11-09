Download macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with Bug Fixes

macOS Ventura 13.0.1 is now available for download with bug fixes. If you have a Mac that can run Ventura, download the update over the air.

Apple Seeds to macOS Ventura 13.0.1 to the Public with Bug Fixes - Download Now Over the Air

Apart from iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates, Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.0.1 as well. Just like iOS and iPadOS, this one's a bug fix release, and something which you should download immediately.

If you're wondering what the changelog for this update looks like - it's hilariously empty. Either it's a bug or Apple's copy writer was simply not available.

If you're already using Ventura, then you already know how software updates work on the new version of macOS. Instead of going to System Preferences and Software Updates, you will launch System Settings, click on General on the left and then Software Update on the right. It's just like iPadOS and we absolutely dig it.

There’s really not that much to say about this update except that you should go ahead and download it immediately. It is available for both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs.