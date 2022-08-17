Menu
Download: macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1 Now Available

Uzair Ghani
Aug 17, 2022
Download macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1 today.

Apple has released macOS 12.5.1 for Mac users and watchOS 8.7.1 update for Apple Watch users with important bug fixes.

Download macOS 12.5.1 Monterey and watchOS 8.7.1 Today with Extremely Important Security Fixes

Apart from iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1, Apple has also released macOS 12.5.1 for Mac users and watchOS 8.7.1 update for Apple Watch users. They are important updates and ones which you should download right away.

Download watchOS 8.7.1

Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and wait for it to charge past 50%. If it's already above 50, then pick up your iPhone, launch the Watch app, go to General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install when the watchOS 8.7.1 update shows up.

What's New in macOS 12.5.1

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 — Restart Required

This update is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.

For more information on the security content of this update see https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

With that out of the way, you can download and install macOS 12.5.1 Monterey by launching System Preferences and then going to Software Update. Once here, you'll see all the available updates for your Mac, including 12.5.1. Just download and install it.

Both of these updates may take a while to download and install. You may use this time to finish other tasks before returning to your devices that need updating.

Order