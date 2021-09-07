Download iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ Event Wallpaper Right Here

The iPhone 13 event, dubbed 'California Streaming,' is now official. Build up hype even further with a wallpaper for your devices.

Download the iPhone 13 California Streaming Event Wallpaper for Any Device You May Have

Every Apple event comes with a unique graphic or work of digital art, this year is no different. You can download that wonderful piece of digital art, straight from Apple, for any device you may have and hype up the launch of the iPhone 13 along the way.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Apple Sends Out iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ Event Invites

You can download the wallpaper from here. Make sure you open the link in a new window and save it in maximum quality. The wallpaper used in this article slightly compressed and may not look that great on devices that have an extremely high resolution display.

There are a ton of things we are expecting the iPhone 13 to bring with it. You can check out our coverage by going to this link.