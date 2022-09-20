Download: iOS 16.1 Beta 2 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 3 Released

Apple has just released beta 2 of iOS 16.1 and beta 3 of iPadOS 16.1. Apple has also released macOS Ventura beta 8 for developers.

Apple Just Unleashed a Ton of New Beta Updates - Including iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1

iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 betas are currently available to developers and public beta testers. If you already have the update installed on your device then simply go to Settings > General > Software Update in order to download the latest iOS 16.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 3. Make sure to tap on Download and Install in order to initiate the download.

macOS Ventura beta 8 is also available for developer and public beta testers. It's believed that the full and final version of the desktop operating system will become available for download to everyone next month. For now, make sure you have downloaded the latest beta 8 by going to System Preferences > Software Update. The update comes packed with bug fixes and it is highly recommended that you go ahead and download it now.

Apart from the updates mentioned above, you can also download the second betas of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 if you're a registered developer with Apple. These updates are also available to download over the air.

