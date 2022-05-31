Download: iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta 2 Released

Registered developers can download and install iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 beta on their iPhone and iPad. Apple has released other software updates too.

Beta 2 of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Now Available for iPhone and iPad Developers

As we move closer to iOS 16 and other big software releases, Apple is releasing the last updates to its currently available public software. Today, the company has released the second beta of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to developers and the update is available over the air right away.

Apple to Bring Enhanced Lock Screen With iOS 16, Windowing in iPadOS 16, More

You must have a previous beta installed in order to install the new update. If you do, then go to Settings > General > Software Update and download the update from here. It may take a while to download and install so be patient.

Apart from iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, Apple has also released the second beta of macOS 12.5 Monterey, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6. It is highly recommended that you go ahead and install the new betas right away as new prerelease builds tend to fix a lot of underlying bugs. This also ensures you get top notch performance, excellent battery life and more.