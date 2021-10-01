Apple Releases iOS 15.0.1 for iPhone and iPad with Bug Fixes
iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 for iPhone and iPad is now available for download. The update fixes a lot of bugs which were left lingering around in iOS 15.
You Can Now Download iOS 15.0.1 with Fix for Apple Watch Not Unlocking iPhone - Bug Fixes for iPad Users
It's been just over a week since Apple released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public and now the company has followed things up with a new update to the software with iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1. Rather than talk about what is new in this release, here is the entire features changelog:
iOS 15.0.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone including an issue where some users could not unlock iPhone 13 models with Apple Watch.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
If you were unable to unlock your iPhone with a mask on using your Apple Watch, then this update will fix everything, hopefully.
For iPad users, Apple has packed in bug fixes only.
In order to download the latest update right now, just follow the steps outlined below:
- Make sure you have 50% or more battery life on your iPhone and iPad. Connect to a power outlet if batter is less than 50%.
- Connect to a Wi-Fi network by going to Settings > Wi-Fi.
- Launch the Settings app and go to General > Software Update.
- Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up.
The update may take a while to download and install so be patient. Just leave it connected to a charger while everything is happening.
Looking to clean install the update instead? We have everything you need below.
Download iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 IPSW Files
You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)
- iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen)
- iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)
Use the IPSW files above to perform a clean installation of the update on your iPhone or iPad:
