Apple Releases iOS 15.0.1 for iPhone and iPad with Bug Fixes

iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 for iPhone and iPad is now available for download. The update fixes a lot of bugs which were left lingering around in iOS 15.

iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1

It's been just over a week since Apple released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public and now the company has followed things up with a new update to the software with iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1. Rather than talk about what is new in this release, here is the entire features changelog:

iOS 15.0.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone including an issue where some users could not unlock iPhone 13 models with Apple Watch. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

If you were unable to unlock your iPhone with a mask on using your Apple Watch, then this update will fix everything, hopefully.

For iPad users, Apple has packed in bug fixes only.

In order to download the latest update right now, just follow the steps outlined below:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life on your iPhone and iPad. Connect to a power outlet if batter is less than 50%.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network by going to Settings > Wi-Fi.

Launch the Settings app and go to General > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up.

The update may take a while to download and install so be patient. Just leave it connected to a charger while everything is happening.

Looking to clean install the update instead? We have everything you need below.

Download iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 IPSW Files

You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)

iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen)

iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)

Use the IPSW files above to perform a clean installation of the update on your iPhone or iPad: