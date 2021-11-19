Download: Apple Releases watchOS 8.1.1 With Fix for Apple Watch Charging Issue

Today, Apple has seen fit to release watchOS 8.1.1 with an important fix for the Apple Watch. Even though this is a minor update, it does bring a notable fix for the Apple Watch Series 7. The new update arrives three weeks after the company saw fit to release watchOS 8.1 to the general public. The latest watchOS 8.1.1 brings a fix for the charging issue on the Apple Watch Series 7. See more details on the charging issue below.

watchOS 8.1.1 Fixes Charging Issue on Apple Watch Series 7 Only, Update Not Available for Older Models

watchOS 8.1 was a major update since it bolstered numerous forward-facing features. For instance, the update added support for SharePlay, Fitness+ group workouts, and much more. If you want to download and install the latest watchOS 8.1.1 update for the Apple Watch Series 7, all you have to do is head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then tap on General > Software Update and follow the on-screen instructions.

In order to install watchOS 8.1.1, your Apple Watch must have at least 50 percent of battery life and it needs to be plugged in on a charger. In addition, be sure to keep it in the range of your iPhone. Also, take note that watchOS 8.1.1 is only available for the latest Apple Watch Series 7. Henceforth, all other models will not see the update in the Settings app.

As per Apple's release notes of the firmware, the latest watchOS 8.1.1 build addresses an issue on the Apple Watch Series 7 that could cause charging issues for some users. Some users have noticed slow charging speeds and if you have experienced something similar on your new Apple Watch Series 7, updating to the latest version will potentially fix the issue for you.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you experiencing charging issues on your new Apple Watch Series 7? Let us know if the update fixed the issue.