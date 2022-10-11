Menu
Download: Apple Releases Latest iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Betas to Developers

Ali Salman
Oct 11, 2022, 01:48 PM EDT
Apple Releases iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 5 and 6 to developers

Apple has seen fit to release iOS 16.1 beta 5 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 6 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download and install the latest beta build on your compatible iPhone or iPad from the Apple Developer Center right now. Scroll down to read more details on what you should expect.

If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 beta from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure that you install the proper configuration profile that corresponds to your device. Once you have installed the configuration profile, the latest betas will be available over the air on your iPhone or iPad.

As for what you should expect, iOS 16.1 contains support for Live Activities, new Clean Energy Charging feature in the United States, new Matter extensions with interoperability between smart devices from different companies, and much more. The company will also potentially add the battery percentage in the status bar on the iPhone 13 mini.

Apart from iOS 16.1 beta 5, Apple has also seeded beta 6 of iPadOS 16.1. iPadOS 16.1 is a major update considering the number of features it will bring to the table. One of the major visual changes is the new Stage Manager multitasking interface. It will display all the running apps on the left portion of the display, stacked neatly so you can swap with ease and continue the task at hand.

iPadOS 16.1 beta also removes the external display functionality of Stage Manager. The feature will return in a later beta. Other than this, we have previously heard that Apple is bringing Stage Manager support to older iPad models. Initially, Apple restricted the feature to work on only iPad models with an M1 chip.

Are you planning to download the latest iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 beta?

