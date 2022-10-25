Download: Apple Releases iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, and watchOS 9.2 Beta 1 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 1 of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS 13.1 to developers for testing purposes. The latest beta update comes a day after the company released its iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS 13 Ventura to the general public. If you are a registered developer, you can install the latest updates on your compatible devices right now from the Apple Developer Center.

Apple Seeds Beta 1 of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 13.1 Ventura, and watchOS 9.2 to Developers For Testing Purposes

To install iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 1 on your compatible iPhone and iPad models, you will have to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air on your device. At this point, it is unclear what the latest beta has in store for developers.

Other than iOS 16.2, Apple has also seeded beta 1 of macOS 13.1 to developers for testing purposes. Registered developers can download the latest beta through the Apple Developer Center after installing the proper configuration profile. The update will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. As mentioned earlier, it is too early to ask what the latest beta brings to the table. Nonetheless, we will update you as soon as something new is discovered.

Lastly, Apple has also seeded the first developer beta of watchOS 9.2. To install the latest beta, install the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center and then head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Once you do that, head over to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch has over 50 percent of the battery and is plugged in and in the range of your iPhone.

We will share more details on beta 1 of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, and watchOS 9.2 as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build. As for now, share your expectations with us in the comments section below.