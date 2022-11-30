Download: Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2 With Crash Detection Optimizations and Much More

Today, Apple has seen fit to release its latest iOS 16.1.2 software update for iPhone. The latest update addressed various issues reported by users and also comes with bug fixes and performance improvements. Scroll down to see what is new in the latest build.

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2 With Crash Detection Optimizations, Improved Compatibility With Wireless Carriers, More

iOS 16.1.2 arrives a week after the company released iOS 16.1.1 to the public and three weeks after iOS 16.1 was seeded to the public. iOS 16.1.2 is not a major update when it comes to the addition of new features but it does fix bugs and issues. If you are interested, you can download the latest build over the air on your iPhone by heading over to Settings > General > Software Update. Check out the changelog below for more details.

As for what is new, Apple's release notes for iOS 16.1.2 update mentions improved compatibility with wireless carriers as well as Crash Detection optimizations on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apart from this, there are bound to be bug fixes and performance enhancements for an overall stable user experience. Since iOS 16 is in its early stage, it does come with underlying stability issues. We have experienced unexpected shutdowns, app crashes, and laggy animations in our testing so far. Potentially, Apple will fix these bugs in the coming weeks.

Apart from iOS 16.1.2, Apple will release iOS 16.2 sometime in December. iOS 16.2 will be a major update considering the number of features it will bring to the table. It will come with a cross-platform Freeform app that will allow users to collaborate on a wide range of tasks using various elements. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details. Share your iOS 16 experience with us in the comments.