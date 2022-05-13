Download: Apple Finally Releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, and watchOS 8.6 RC Builds

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the Release Candidate builds of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, and watchOS 8.6 to developers. The latest RC builds of the aforementioned firmware arrive a few weeks ahead of Apple's iOS 16 unveiling in June. Possibly, iOS 15.5 will be the last build before Apple unveils iOS 16 at its WWDC event next month. Scroll down to read more details on the subject and how you can download the RC builds of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, and watchOS 8.6 on your compatible devices.

RC Builds of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, and watchOS 8.6 Released to Developers For Testing Purposes

As mentioned earlier, iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 RC builds are finally available for download on compatible iPhone and iPad models. If you are a developer, you can download the latest RC build on your iPhone and iPad through the Apple Developer Center or over the air. Make sure that you have installed the appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center. iOS 15.5 brings minor additions to the mix of features other than performance enhancements and bug fixes. Check out Apple's official release notes for the build below.

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

- Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

- Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

- Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Other than iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, Apple has also made available the RC build of macOS Monterey 12.4 for download. If you are a developer, you can install the build from the Apple Developer Center. Once you install the appropriate configuration profile, the RC build will be available for download through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. macOS Monterey 12,4 also pairs with the Studio Display to offer the latest 15.5 Studio Update firmware for webcam quality improvements.

Lastly, Apple has also made the RC build of watchOS 8.6 available for download on compatible Apple Watch models. Developers can download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, the build can be downloaded from the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply navigate to General > Software Update. watchOS 8.6 adds ECG functionality for users in Mexico, according to Apple's release notes.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you guys looking to download the RC build of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, and watchOS 8.6 on your compatible Apple device? Let us know in the comments.