Download Android 12L Factory Images and OTAs

It has only been a few days since Google launched Android 12L for all the supported devices and at that time, the update was not available via OTA or Factory Images, for that matter. However, that changes now as the links for both OTA and Factory Images are now available. if you want to go ahead and download Android 12L, you are at the right place because we are going to list down all the links for you so you do not have any issues.

You Can Now Download Android 12 Factory Images and OTA for Supported Pixel Phones

For those who do not know, Android 12L is for larger screen phones, tablets, and foldable devices and brings a number of optimizations under the hood. In terms of looks and finish, it is not at all different than Android 12 aside from some minor visual changes that are meant for larger screen phones.

Still, the update is actually available for all supported Google Pixel phones, so if you do own one and you want to install the update, you are at the right place.

You can download Android 12L for your Google Pixel device by following the links below.

At the moment, we are still waiting for the download links for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but we will keep you posted as soon as the download links appear. We will also publish a guide soon that will help you install the update on your supported Pixel device.