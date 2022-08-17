Menu
Classic DOOM Fans Will Love This DOOM Voxel Mod; Available for Download Now

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 17, 2022
doom voxel mod

Fans of the original DOOM galore – the DOOM Voxel mod turns 2D sprites into proper 3D voxels.

This mod is a dream come true for fans of the first DOOM as it retains the game’s original style while replacing all 2D sprites from weapons, items, and monsters. Currently, the mod is only available for the first DOOM, but creator ‘Cheello’ has the intention of also replacing the monster sprites from DOOM 2 with 3D voxels in the near future.

Down below we’ve included a video of this cool modification in action.

Those interested in trying out the DOOM Voxel mod can download it from Moddb here.

Developed by id Software, DOOM was released in 1993 for PC (MS-DOS). Many consider the shooter one of the best games ever created and the title has since inspired numerous shooters.

DOOM (1993) - Original Version

The demons came and the marines died...except one. You are the last defense against Hell. Prepare for the most intense battle you’ve ever faced. Experience the complete, original version of the game released in 1993, now with all official content and Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed.

DOOM (1993) - Enhanced Version

Released in 2019 to celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary, this enhanced version makes it even easier for players to enjoy the original game on modern platforms. The re-release version includes:

- Upgraded visuals

- Improved mouse and keyboard controls

- Gamepad/controller support

- Widescreen resolution support

- Native 60 FPS support

