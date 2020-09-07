DOOM Eternal Horde Mode Mod to Release This Week

A DOOM Eternal horde mode mod is going to be released later this week.

The mod, created by proteh, will be released on September 13th and it will introduce a classic horde mode that will put players' skills to the test. You can find the full DOOM Eternal Horde Mode mod details, as well as its launch trailer, right below.

Wave based horde mode gameplay, where you will get ammo, weapons, extra lives, upgrades, sentinel crystals, weapon mods and points after each round.

Each wave will be harder than the previous one, most of the time presenting you with new enemies to deal with.

There will be “boss waves” where you will fight buffed up versions of some enemies.

The music will be cycling through all the available songs in the game to add some variety.

The final wave will be a very challenging never-ending arena where you will have to fight to see how much time you can stay alive.

Some props and/or monkey bars might be added for some waves to spice things up a bit more depending on the enemies you have to fight.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date on Nintendo Switch.