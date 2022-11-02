DJI Announces the Affordable Mavic 3 Classic – Brings A Lot From The Original But Ditches The Telephoto Lens

DJI has just announced its latest Mavic 3 Classic drone, a variant of the Mavic 3 that is more affordable and houses some of its best features. The drone is compatible with almost all the accessories from three years ago. Scroll down to read more details on the DJI Mavic 3 Classic and what you should expect at an affordable price.

DJI Announces Its Latest Mavic 3 Classic With The Best Features From The Original at an Affordable Price

The Mavic 3 Classic ditches the additional telephoto lens that came with the original Mavic 3 drone. Nonetheless, it still comes with the same 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad 20MP camera, and an O3 Plus transmission system, as well as the 46-minute flight time. For additional flight time, the Mavic 3 Fly More Kit is compatible with the latest Mavic 3 Classic which contains two additional batteries, a charging hub, a 65W car charger, and three pairs of propellers that make less noise.

The Mavic 3 Classic can record video at 5.1K at 50fps, and 4K at 60fps using the H.264 and H.265 encoders. Other than this, you can also record slow-motion 4K video at 120fps and 1080p at 200fps. Furthermore, if you are looking to transfer images and videos to a mobile device, the drone uses WiFi 6 technology to transfer at speeds up to 80Mbps without connecting to a remote controller.

As for the camera specifications, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic houses a 24mm equivalent focal length lens. It also features an adjustable aperture that ranges from f/2.8 to f/11 for 12.8. It allows for 12.8 stops of native dynamic range for enhanced details with respect to highlights and shadows. Additionally, the latest from DJI also comes with the company's automated Quickshots shooting mode as well as support for timelapse, hyperloop, and panorama shots.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic also houses cruise control for a constant flight speed so you can focus on photography. The Active 5.0 feature can recognize and lock subjects to adjust the drone and camera movements for stable video. The drone also features a wide range of safety features such as planning routes around detected subjects in the way, a Return To Home system, and much more. You can also make use of the AirSense ADS-B receiver in congested areas to detect planes and helicopters nearby that transmit ADS-B signals. The GEO 2.0 geofencing system will alert pilots to potential flight hazards as well as flight restrictions. You can check out more details here.

If you are looking to get your hands on the Mavic 3 Classic, it will cost you $1,469 for the base model. If you want to pair it with the DJI RC-N1 controller or DJI RC controller, the price will jump up to $1,599 or $1,749, respectively. In comparison, the original Mavic 3 starts at $2,049. You can get your hands on the Mavic 3 Classic starting today from the company's official website.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the latest offering from DJI? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.