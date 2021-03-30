Disney World Announces MagicBand for iPhone and Apple Watch With Animations, Express Mode, More

Disney has announced the launch of its new MagicBand support for the iPhone and Apple Watch in a "Disney MagicMobile" service. If you are unfamiliar. Disney's MagicBand is a colorful wristband that lets you enter the Walt Disney World theme park, unlock the hotels, buy merchandise and food. The wristbands are colorful and also uses the Wallet app. The new MagBand service will allow you to access the MagicBand features through your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Disney World Launches MagicBand for iPhone and Apple Watch With Express Mode and Much More

The new MagicBand feature is a contactless service and works seamlessly with your iPhone or Apple Watch. Visitors or guests can create a Disney MagicMobile pass via the My Disney Experience app and then add the service to their wallet app. The iPhone or Apple Watch of the guest can be used for contactless entry on access points along with the MagicBand. Users also have the option available to use the MagicMobile mobile pass. The new service is exclusive to Apple devices at this point.

In addition to this, users are also able to create and customize a Disney MagicMobile pass through the Disney-theme design options, These options show you animations when you use them and you can store numerous passes on a single device. There is also an Express Mode that lets you use the Disney MagicMobile pass without the use of your iPhone or Apple Watch.

At this point in time, the Disney MagicMobile pass is only available on the iPhone and Apple Watch. However, the feature potentially is released on the Android front. That's all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the new MagicBand Mobile pass service from Disney? Would you take advantage of it? Share your views with us in the comments.