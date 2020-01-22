Disney+ Set to Launch in Europe and UK on March 24

Disney+ scored the top post in most downloaded apps in the United States in Q4 of last year. The video streaming platform has gathered a lot of liking since its launch and now the company is expanding its services to more regions. That's right, Disney's video streaming service will be available in parts of Europe and the UK on 24th March. Let's dive in to see some more details on the availability.

Disney+ is Coming to Europe and the UK on March 24

Disney has announced that its video streaming service will be launched in Europe and the UK on March 24 which is a week earlier than its originally planned date set on March 31. The service will be available to users at €6.99 a month or €69.99 annually. In the United Kingdom, Disney+ will be priced at £5.99 a month or £59.99 annually.

The service will be launched in European countries which includes Austria, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. Other than this, Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal will gain access to the service in summer later this year.

If you're unfamiliar with the content available on Disney+ and are looking to subscribe to the service, it consists of content from Marvel, Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and (Lucas Films) Star Wars. The company is also consistently working on adding original content to the mix. This makes it stand next to Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Go, and Prime Video. Disney+ streaming service was initially launched in the United States and it carried 500 movies, 5,500 TV episodes.

Disney+ will be available to download on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and Android. In addition, the service will also be available on select smart TV models as well as PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. Users will have the ability to stream content from Disney+ on up to four screens at once and an on-device download option will also be available. The service was Google's top trending search term for 2019, which shows how competitive it can be for others.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more. Disney+ had more than 10 million subscribers on day one of launch and the number is expanding every day.

Are you looking to subscribe to Disney+? Let us know in the comments.